LGE-KU customers will need to pay utility bills online by end of 2024; Here's why

Here's how to pay your bills going forward.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities, the commonwealth's primary gas and electric provider, will be closing all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next few years.

All locations will be closed by the end of 2024, including the LG&E walk-in center on West Broadway, LGE-KU said in its January newsletter.

Officials said the decision was made due to a "decline in walk-in transactions, increased customer use of self-service channels and best practice among similar utilities."

The closures will take place in phases. LGE-KU said while it doesn't know the exact closure date for many of the offices, an up-to-date list can be found here under the "In person" tab.

Once all the walk-in office locations are closed, LGE-KU customers will need to download the company's mobile app or pay online through their account.

If you can't use the app or website, bills can still be mailed using the return envelope provided in customers' monthly bills.

LGE-KU also said if you need to pay your bill in person, many retail locations, including Kroger and Walmart, will accept payments on the company's behalf. The locations accept cash, however additional fees may apply.

"Thank you for your patience as we transition. While our operations may be evolving, what isn't changing is our dedication to providing safe and reliable service," LGE-KU said.

LG&E services 333,000 natural gas and 429,000 electric customers in Louisville and 16 surrounding counties, while KU serves 566,000 electric customers in 77 Kentucky counties and five counties in Virginia, according to the company's website.

