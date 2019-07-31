BULLITT CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – LG&E took its pipeline fight one step further on July 31.

The utility is now suing Bullitt County landowners, including Bernheim Forest, to acquire the final parcels of land it needs for a $39 million natural gas pipeline.



The company filed nine lawsuits in Bullitt Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Bernheim is fighting back. More than 100 people showed up at Bernheim Forest to attend the first of what's called The Bernheim Under Attack Road Show.



The forest leaders are getting support to stop the LG&E pipeline and the plans by the Kentucky Department of Transportation to run a Gene Snyder like bypass through the forest.

Bernheim's director said they will fight the pipeline and said, they will protect the conservation easements granted to them and will fight any condemnation or seizure of the land.

