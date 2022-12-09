Louisville organization works to stop vandalism after local park targeted

Employees with the city's Codes and Regulations division said Monday was their eighth time painting the outside of Our Place this year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Our Place at Ben Washer Park got a new coat of paint after someone vandalized the building over the weekend.

Employees with Codes and Regulations told WHAS11 that Monday was their eighth time covering graffiti on the building this year. Executive Director of Bridge Kids International, Stacy Bailey-Ndiaye said it's halting their project.

“It’s frustrating when your trying to do something positive and people are continuing with the negative behavior that’s brings a neighborhood down," she said.

Bridge Kids International is working to turn the abandon building into a community center.

Employees broke ground at Ben Washer Park on Aug. 16. Since then, Bailey-Ndiaye said contractors have tried to fix the outside of the building several times, but every time they do, someone vandalizes it.

“I think people think it’s the kind of crime that has no impact but there’s no one that’s really hurt by it. But in fact, it does,” she said.

Bailey-Ndiaye said the constant vandalism is hurting the organization's pockets and plans for the park. However, she said they aren't going to let the graffiti stopped them.

"Very soon we’ll have some better lighting that will make it safer and prevent some of this kind of vandalism, so no, it’s not going to deter us," she said.

Bailey-Ndiaye plans to have Our Place up and running by Spring 2023.

