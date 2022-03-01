'Graffiti Buster' removes unsightly paint from former gas station site in Highlands

Despite fencing being placed around the old Bader Food Mart at the corner of Broadway and Baxter Avenue, vandals keep targeting the building with unsightly graffiti.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Highlands community is cleaning up graffiti at a former site of a gas station they say has become an eye sore.

The Highlands Commerce Guild’s “Graffiti Buster” Ralph Weiber took on the challenge of getting rid of the paint on Monday.

“This is vandalism. It has nothing to do with art,” Aaron Givhan said. “There is a subculture group that somehow believes tagging a property leads to their fame. I don’t get it, I don’t understand.”

The Graffiti Busters take care of more than 70 tags a month in the Highlands.

If you spot graffiti, you can report it to their email graffitibuster@gmail.com.

The program is funded in part by the office of District 8 Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong.

