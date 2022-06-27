ChooseWell Communities, The Healing Place partner to expand services for people focused on sobriety

ChooseWell Communities announced a new partnership with The Healing Place Monday morning. CWC will expand services to parents in recovery with young children.

ChooseWell Communities announced a new partnership with The Healing Place Monday morning according to a press release.

This partnership will allow The Healing Place to provide support on services like counseling, case management and peer support. CWC will expand their services to parents in recovery who have children 5 and other.

“In the eight years since ChooseWell Communities was founded, 95 families have found suitable, permanent housing and participated in recovery-focused coaching and support. This partnership with The Healing Place will allow us to open our doors and increase our capacity to serve to even more parents who have completed addiction recovery programs and are working to find long-term success as they raise their young children,” said CWC Co-Founder Kim Mascaro.

All of the CWC parent participants have experienced Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) like abuse, neglect and household dysfunction according to the release.

Heather Gibson, vice president of Program Services at The Healing Place, said addiction is devastating to both individuals and families.

“So often the focus is on getting help for the person battling addiction that we forget about the impact to everyone else involved, especially children,” said Gibson. “It is our hope that this partnership with ChooseWell Communities will not just bring families back together but address the trauma and cyclical nature of addiction.”

CWC also helps participants learn strategies that help them reunite with their children in safe and healthy homes and improve the odds of long-term sobriety.

