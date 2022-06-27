Bullitt County Sheriff's Office receives grant to enhance 911 services

The funds will go toward consulting, setup, training and technical support to the sheriff’s office.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A grant from the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security will provide more than $12,000 to the Bullitt County Sheriff’s East Office 911 Center.

“Emergency services are critical to the continued safety of our communities,” Senator Michael J. Nemes, R-Bullitt County, said. “This is a critical enhancement that Sheriff Scholar and the Bullitt County Sheriff's Department truly needs, one that will improve efficiencies and enhance their responsiveness.”

Nemes said those enhancements could make a difference during life-saving calls, especially when time is of the essence.

