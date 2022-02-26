8 Barges break loose on the Ohio River, Coast Guard says

The Coast Guard said there were no hazards or dangers after the bridges got stuck near the L&I Bridge.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eight barges broke free in the Ohio River, getting stuck and causing the Coast Guard to be called in to help.

Fire crews were initially called to the scene on the water Saturday morning but was quickly cleared.

Officials said the breakaway barges included three empty petroleum barges and 5 dry cargo vessels

Some did get stuck against the L&I Railroad Bridge, but tow boats were called to get them off and over into the canal which is considered a safe spot.

There are no hazards or dangers.

