Crews continue cleanup of diesel spill in southern Indiana

MEMPHIS, Ind. — Cleanup work is continuing along a southern Indiana stream, nearly two weeks after a diesel spill that originated at a gas station left the waterway with an oily sheen.

The spill produced about 6.5 miles of petroleum sheening with pockets of diesel fuel along Silver Creek in Clark County.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management said the Clark County Health Department notified the state agency on Feb. 10 about diesel fuel flowing along an unnamed drainage ditch.

Emergency crews sent to the scene found that diesel fuel had also entered Silver Creek, which is an Ohio River tributary.

IDEM spokesman Barry Sneed said Wednesday that crews have placed boons along Silver Creek to collect the spilled diesel. He said no diesel fuel had entered the Ohio River.

State officials said no impacts to fish or wildlife have been observed due to the spill, which originated from an underground storage tank at a gas station in Memphis, Indiana.

Crews continue working to determine how much diesel fuel spilled, and to pinpoint the location in the gas station’s underground storage tank and piping where the leak occurred.

“Right now they're concerned about finding where in the system the problem was at," Sneed said.

