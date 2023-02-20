Bardstown High School coach fired, arrested over sex abuse allegations

Jeremy Dale, 49, was charged with two counts of sexual abuse and one count of harassment using physical contact.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — A man who is a teacher and assistant football coach of a school in the City of Bardstown in Kentucky was arrested on sex abuse charges on Monday.

Jeremy Dale, 49, was charged with two counts of sexual abuse first degree and one count harassment using physical contact, resulting in no injury, according to the Bardstown Police Department.

Court documents state within the last 6 months, Dale used his position of authority at Bardstown High School to subject a child to sexual content on two occasions.

During this time, officials say Dale subjected other students to harassment using physical contact which resulted in no injury.

Bardstown City Schools fired Dale on Monday, stating:

Earlier this month Bardstown City Schools received a report of alleged inappropriate conduct from a Bardstown High School staff member via our anonymous reporting tool, the S.T.O.P. Tipline.

Mr. Jeremy Dale, a teacher and assistant football coach at Bardstown High School, has had his employment terminated from Bardstown City Schools. Earlier today the Bardstown City Police filed charges against and arrested this individual. The district will also be notifying the Education Professional Standards Board.

Our most important responsibility is the safety and well-being of the students we serve. We have no tolerance for any actions that harm or could potentially harm our students. Our district fully cooperated with the Bardstown City Police Department and will continue to do so as long as needed.

This is currently an open investigation. If you have any information regarding this case, please reach out to the Bardstown Police Department at (502) 348-6811 or to remain anonymous dial (502) 348-4328.

