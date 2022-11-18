JCPS teacher arrested after incident at Moore Middle School

The teacher was charged with menacing and two counts of assault.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher was arrested and charged after an alleged incident that occurred Thursday night.

A JCPS spokesperson confirmed the school district's police department arrested Joseph Willky, a teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, after a basketball game at Moore Middle School.

The spokesperson also confirmed Willky has been charged with menacing and two counts of assault.

Police are still investigating this incident.

WHAS11 will update this story as we receive more information.

