JCPS teacher arrested for allegedly sexually abusing student

The minor told police he was sexually abused by Christopher Morris on multiple occasions between the ages of 14 and 16.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools educator has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing a student at the school.

50-year-old Christopher Morris has been charged with first degree sexual assault and third degree sodomy after a student under Morris' supervision reported being sexually abused.

According to police, a minor told investigators he was sexually abused and sodomized on multiple occasions by Morris between the ages of 14 and 16.

Morris was reportedly in a position of authority over the victim by being a JCPS employee and a coach for a traveling AAU basketball team.

WHAS11 News has reached out to the school district for a comment.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

