JCPS teacher arrested for allegedly sexually abusing student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools educator has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing a student at the school.

50-year-old Christopher Morris has been charged with first degree sexual assault and third degree sodomy after a student under Morris' supervision reported being sexually abused.

According to police, a minor told investigators he was sexually abused and sodomized on multiple occasions by Morris between the ages of 14 and 16.

Morris was reportedly in a position of authority over the victim by being a JCPS employee and a coach for a traveling AAU basketball team.

