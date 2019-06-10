BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Police in Kentucky say a two-vehicle crash has killed two people and injured five others.

News outlets report the accident occurred Saturday in Nelson County when a minivan attempting to turn left across a road into a driveway collided with an oncoming SUV.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office says in a statement two passengers in the minivan were pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers and three other passengers of both vehicles were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The investigation remains ongoing.