Family of teen killed in head-on crash testifies to help pass bill restricting bail organizations

FRANKFORT, Ky. — An hour of emotional testimony ended with the advancement of a bill that aims to keep organizations from bailing certain people out of jail Wednesday.

Lawmakers in the House Judiciary Committee heard from the family of 17-year-old Madelynn Troutt, who was killed in a head-on crash in Louisville last year. The other driver, Michael Dewitt, had been bailed out by The Bail Project one day before the incident.

“My big sister and her beautiful life was taken from me and my family due to a local bail group," Peyton Troutt, Madelynn's brother, said during his testimony in Frankfort.

Work on House Bill 313, titled "Madelynn's Law," started last year. after Madelynn's death. Her family hopes that, if it passes, it will keep other families from going through the same trauma.

“If they hadn’t let this man out, I would like to say [she] would still be here today and would be in her first year of college,” said Madelynn's mother, Macie Troutt.

Shameka Parrish-Wright is the local manager for the Bail Project, which operates nationwide. She said she feels her organization creates a more equitable criminal justice system.

"Doubling down on the cash bail system by targeting charitable bail organizations is a misguided attempt to respond to political pressure that will increase your jail costs," she said. Parrish-Wright is also currently running for Louisville mayor.

On Wednesday, lawmakers filed an amendment on House Bill 313 that would bar organizations from posting bail in the following circumstances:

If bail is set above $5,000

If the person charged is facing domestic violence charges

If the person charged is dealing with a substance use disorder and is getting court-ordered treatment under Casey's Law

If an organization posts bail for someone who reoffends, the money will be forfeited to the new victim under the amendment. In addition, the bill would also require bail funds to file annual reports with the Kentucky legislature.

“Public protection demands that there be some guide rails in place when we’re talking about more serious crimes,” said Rep. Jason Nemes (R-Louisville).

Many people speaking in the committee Wednesday mentioned the incident involving Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg. Quintez Brown, who is accused of attempting to kill Greenberg in a shooting at his campaign office, was released to home incarceration after the Louisville Community Bail Fund paid his $100,000 bond two days after his arrest.

Rep. Pamela Stevenson (D-Louisville) argued that requiring cash bail is unfair to people charged with crimes who can't afford to pay the amount set by the judge.

"We have full access to the courts by all people, regardless of their ability to pay," Stevenson said. "And if there's something that needs to be changed, let's start with the system."

Rep. John Blanton (R-District 92) said getting House Bill 313 out of the House Judiciary Committee was the major hurdle. Now that it's passed, it heads to the House floor where it is expected to move forward.

The Senate will then need to vote on the bill before it can go to Governor Andy Beshear's desk.

