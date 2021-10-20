Man involved in fatal wrong-way Dixie Highway indicted by federal grand jury

The grand jury indicted Michael Dewitt on carjacking resulting in death charges. The wrong-way crash killed 17-year-old Madelynn Trout in March.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man charged in a fatal wrong-way crash was indicted on federal carjacking resulting in death charges Wednesday.

According to the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky, 28-year-old Michael Dewitt was arrested on murder and driving while under the influence of a controlled substance charges in March. Dewitt crossed the center line of the road in the 7800 block of Dixie Highway and struck and killed 17-year-old Madelynn Troutt in a head-on collision.

Troutt was a senior and cheerleader at Butler High School. She was set to attend Bellarmine University to study nursing. The university set up a scholarship fund in her honor.

Dewitt is currently detained on state charges. If convicted of federal charges, he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

The attorney's office said a district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the sentencing guidelines.

The FBI, Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the case.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.