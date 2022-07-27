'An incredible achievement': Automotive company opens in Louisville

Gov. Andy Beshear said the state's automotive industry continues to see momentum and is one of the commonwealth's most important sectors.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new automotive company is joining the Louisville community.

According to a press release from the Governor's Office, Gov. Andy Beshear joined Louisville officials and Purem by Eberspaecher representatives to celebrate this grand opening.

Beshear said the state's automotive industry continues to see momentum and is one of the commonwealth's most important sectors.

"Today’s official opening is an incredible achievement not just for Eberspaecher, but for Louisville and our automotive sector statewide," Beshear said.

Purem by Eberspaecher will occupy over half of a facility at 7001 Greenbelt Highway in the Louisville Riverport. It is expected to create about 250 jobs and will be the seventh site in the country according to the release.

"Louisville was the place of choice because of the convincing logistical location on the one hand,” Purem by Eberspaecher Co-CEO Volker Cwielong said. “On the other hand, the cooperation with the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the City of Louisville was characterized by openness and commitment."

The facility will allow them to focus on environmental protection, safety and comfort across their products according to the release.

Other automotive industries that are either expanding or building in the state under the Beshear administration include Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation's $5.8 billion plan to build two electric battery plants, and Envision AESC's $2 billion investment to create battery cells for electric vehicles.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.