South Louisville to celebrate community with 'Art Crawl'

The event gives visitors a chance to explore the artists and businesses in the neighborhoods that make up South Louisville – Iroquois, SouthSide and Woodlawn.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — South Louisville leaders are looking to share the uniqueness and diversity of artists and businesses throughout their community.

Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21) announced the South Louisville Art Crawl set for Apr. 10.

The event gives visitors a chance to explore the artists and businesses that are active in the neighborhoods that make up South Louisville – Iroquois, SouthSide and Woodlawn.

“Arts in Neighborhoods events are unique celebrations of the people and communities that make up our entire city,” Andre Kimo Stone Guess, Fund for the Arts President and CEO, said. “The South Louisville Arts Crawl is so exciting to us because so many staples of this community are involved, like Thang Long Grocery, Americana Community Center, Sunergos Coffee, The Rosewater Bookstore, Caribbean Café and Colonial Gardens restaurants. Participants in the crawl get to explore their community, experiencing and taking part in art that ranges from Shakespeare to Cuban trumpet to traditional Appalachian traditions. We can’t wait to see everyone out, celebrating art that’s a part of all our lives.”

Participants can ride a trolley to visit various businesses throughout the community from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and then grab dinner and some entertainment at Colonial Gardens where the tour ends.

Visitors can then pack a chair and head to Iroquois Park for Kentucky Shakespeare’s performance of Julius Caesar from their Arts in the Park series at 6:30 p.m.

For more information and how to register for the Art Crawl, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.