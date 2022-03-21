Lynn Family Stadium is about to host its first concert - here's who's performing

The first concert at the soccer stadium will feature two iconic acts during Kentucky Derby weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lynn Family Stadium will host its first concert during Kentucky Derby weekend - and what a show it will be!

Janet Jackson and New Edition are slated to perform on May 7, 2022, during the 85° West Music Festival.

Jackson, a pop icon and one of the world's most awarded artists, will perform a set of her greatest hits, according to a press release from the stadium. Plus, all six original members of New Edition will perform songs spanning the group's 40-year career.

"This is a historic moment for Lynn Family Stadium and the Louisville community," said ASM Global General Manager Eric Granger. ASM Global manages Lynn Family Stadium.

Granger said he is excited to work with 85° West, a Louisville-based concert promoter, to show the venue's versatility in entertainment options.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 25 starting at 10 a.m. Prices range from $36 to $375 and tickets can be purchased online or at the Lynn Family Stadium box office. Outside of Friday morning, the box office is only open on LouCity and Racing Louisville home game days.

Lynn Family Stadium, home to Louisville's two professional soccer teams, opened in 2020. The venue has seats for 11,600 fans with a capacity of more than 15,000.

MORE COMMUNITY NEWS

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.