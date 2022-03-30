Kentucky Derby Festival brings Fest-a-Ville concert series back to Waterfront

Kroger's Fest-a-Ville is back with eight days of concerts, food and family-friendly fun starting April 28 through May 6.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the Kentucky Derby Festival's signature events is returning to the Louisville Waterfront for its 14th year.

Kroger's Fest-a-Ville is back with eight days of concerts, food and family-friendly fun starting April 28 through May 6.

The Fest-a-Ville will be open daily Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and from noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday. It will however be closed on May 2.

Entry to the Fest-a-Ville is a 2022 Pegasus Pin, which can be purchased at various local retailers. Click here to see where to find a Pegasus Pin near you.

The 900,000-square-foot venue will host several Festival events including the Great Ballon Glow, Chow Wagon, Ohio Valley Wrestling for the Ropes, Happy Trail Hour, Ken-Ducky Derby and helicopter rides, which start at $40 a ticket.

For children, there will be a Pegasus Play-Ville featuring a merry-go-round, a giant slide and more.

New this year, there will be the Flavors of Fest-a-Ville, which will offer samples of popular food from the Chow Wagon. Samples range from $2 to $4 and will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More than 30 local, regional and national acts will be performing this year.

Here's who is performing at the 2022 Fest-a-Ville:

April 28, 8 p.m. // Alex Miller with special guest Scott T. Smith

April 29, 8 p.m. // The Homies co-headlining with Kyle Hume

April 30, 7 p.m. // Kentucky Derby Festival GospelFest

April 30, 8 p.m. // J.D. Shelburne

May 1, 7 p.m. // Joslyn & The Sweet Compression with Casey Powell

May 3, 8 p.m. // Rob Base and special guest DJ Quinnette

May 4, 8 p.m. // Tony & The Tan Lines with special guest Jameron

May 5, 8 p.m. // The Crashers with special guest Hawks

May 6, 8 p.m. (Derby Eve Jam) // Parker McCollum, the Academy of Country Music's 2022 New Male Artist of the Year, with special guest Blanco Brown

KDF said that additional acts will round out the line-up. Click here for more information.

