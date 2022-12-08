One person dead, several injured after apartment fire in Jacobs neighborhood

The first and second floors of the apartment building and even some cars were on fire Thursday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person has died after an apartment in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood caught fire Thursday morning.

According to MetroSafe officials, they received a report of the structure fire in the 3700 block of West Wheatmore Drive around 6 a.m.

The first and second floors of the apartment complex were on fire as well as some cars parked on the street.

Multiple people have been displaced; several are in the hospital.

Crews will be out all morning, according to Louisville Fire officials.

Surrounding roads, including Manslick Road, are cut off from traffic as 7 a.m. on Thursday.

This is an ongoing story; we will update with more information as we learn more.

