One person dead, several injured after apartment fire in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person has died after an apartment in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood caught fire Thursday morning.
According to MetroSafe officials, they received a report of the structure fire in the 3700 block of West Wheatmore Drive around 6 a.m.
The first and second floors of the apartment complex were on fire as well as some cars parked on the street.
Multiple people have been displaced; several are in the hospital.
Crews will be out all morning, according to Louisville Fire officials.
Surrounding roads, including Manslick Road, are cut off from traffic as 7 a.m. on Thursday.
This is an ongoing story; we will update with more information as we learn more.
