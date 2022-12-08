x
One person dead, several injured after apartment fire in Jacobs neighborhood

The first and second floors of the apartment building and even some cars were on fire Thursday morning.
Credit: WHAS11 Staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person has died after an apartment in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood caught fire Thursday morning.

According to MetroSafe officials, they received a report of the structure fire in the 3700 block of West Wheatmore Drive around 6 a.m.

The first and second floors of the apartment complex were on fire as well as some cars parked on the street.

Multiple people have been displaced; several are in the hospital.

Crews will be out all morning, according to Louisville Fire officials.

Surrounding roads, including Manslick Road, are cut off from traffic as 7 a.m. on Thursday.

This is an ongoing story; we will update with more information as we learn more.

