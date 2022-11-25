Crews work to fight a huge fire near downtown Louisville

Crews are currently working on controlling a fire at 13th Street and Hill Street, according to Metro Safe officials.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A structure is on fire in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood.

An abandoned building at South 13th Street and West Hill Street is up in flames, according to Metro Safe officials.

Crews are currently working to control the large fire. Louisville Fire has reportedly been on the scene since around 5 p.m.

Louisville Fire officials say nobody is inside or trapped. There are currently no reported injuries.

Officials reportedly have not yet determined a cause for the fire.

This is a developing story, we will update you with more information as we learn more.

