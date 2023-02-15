LMPD investigating bomb threat in Old Louisville, public warned to 'avoid the area'

This is a developing story.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a bomb threat in Old Louisville Wednesday morning.

According to LMPD, there is heavy police presence in the 200 block of East Jacob Street. Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area.

The department said the threat was called in to the "Skillz for Life" Development and Wellness Center.

LMPD says children at daycare center have been evacuated as a precaution. Parents of students there have been or will be contacted by their director, police said.

Part of the area being investigated is under I-65 near the ramp to Brook Street and Broadway. Police said it is causing some traffic delays and advise drivers take an alternative route.

Authorities said additional officers, including LMPD's Bomb Squad and bomb-sniffing canines are on the scene.

