ACLU of Kentucky asks judge to block part of state's anti-trans law

The part of Senate Bill 150 banning gender-affirming care for trans youth in Kentucky goes into effect on June 29, 2023.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Kentucky is looking to block a portion of the state's anti-trans law before it goes into effect this June.

On Monday, the ACLU of Kentucky, the National Center for Lesbians Rights, and the law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP filed a motion for preliminary injunctive relief from Section 4 of Senate Bill 150.

Section 4 of the controversial bill would ban gender-affirming care, like hormone therapy and puberty blockers, for trans youth in Kentucky.

While much of SB 150 went into effect after a Republican-dominated legislature overrode Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of the bill in March, the healthcare ban doesn't take effect until June 29, 2023.

The latest move by the civil rights group asks the court to prevent Section 4 from being implemented while the case against the state, Doe v. Thornbury, proceeds.

"The families we represent from across the commonwealth should be able to begin or continue essential medical care for their children while our case plays out in court," Corey Shapiro, legal director for the ACLU of Kentucky said.

"Banning medically necessary care for trans youth is not supported by science or reputable major medical organizations," Shapiro said. "These are merely political attacks from groups with a fundamental opposition to transgender people being able to live openly, freely, and affirmed as who they really are."

