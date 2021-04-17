Police: 9-year-old injured following accidental shooting in Portland

Police said they believe the little boy got ahold of a relative's gun and accidentally shot himself.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A child has been injured following an accidental shooting in the Portland neighborhood.

According to a Metro Police preliminary investigation, officers responded to the 500 block of North 31st Street around 1:30 p.m. Saturday and located 9-year-old boy who had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said the boy’s injuries were not life threatening. He was conscious, alert and talking while being transported to Norton Children’s Hospital downtown.

Police believe the boy found the relative’s gun and began playing with it, accidentally shooting himself.

Police are reminding the public about safety and responsibility when it comes to gun ownership. They stress that guns should never be in the reach of children and are best maintained when they are unloaded, locked and away from “curious fingers and prying eyes.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.