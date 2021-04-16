Beshear orders flags to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of Indianapolis shooting victims

Thursday eight people were killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — According to a release, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has directed flags at all state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff until sunset April 20 in remembrance of the victims in the Indianapolis mass shooting.

The announcement to lower flags to half-staff is in accordance with a proclamation from the White House. President Joe Biden tweeted that he and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed on the shooting saying in part: "God bless the eight individuals we lost and their loved ones, and we pray for the wounded for their recovery."

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted about the shooting saying, "Our hearts go out to every family suffering in Indianapolis. There is no sense in these 8 deaths & multiple injuries. Guns are central to deadly mass shootings, street violence, domestic violence, suicides. Polls show overwhelming support for action. Senators, NOW is the time."

Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in the tribute.

