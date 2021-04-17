LMPD looking for information after shooting in Shively

Louisville police said a man was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning on 7th Street Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said they are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Shively.

In a press release, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said a shooting was reported around 4 a.m. in the 2900 block of 7th Street Road near Arcade Ave. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

Smiley said the man was "conscious, alert and talking" when he was taken to the hospital. Additional details about the man were not provided.

The investigation is ongoing and the release did not say if police had suspects in this incident. If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the anonymous LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

