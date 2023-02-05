'502'sDay' receives positive feedback from horse racing fans

The new day for locals had many who may not make it to the track for the Kentucky Derby leaving positive reviews.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Reviews for the first-ever 502’sDay have been positive with most attendees saying it has been a great experience on this new day for locals.

Bryn Lamoureaus, from Utah, was invited by her cousin.

“She said, ‘you got to fly out we'll go to 502 Tuesday', and we had the best time at the races," Lamoureaus said.

Many echoed the great times at the track.

"The friendliness of everyone, you can talk to them. We had fun telling jokes and stuff having a couple of drinks together," Bill Wynne said.

Most were pleased with the shuttle service and the ease of getting into Churchill Downs.

"The security – everything was set up so well to the parking that was the positive for us,” Elsi Medlin said.

Louisville Metro Police, along with other state and federal agencies said they are doing their best to make carpooling smoother.

"Ride share drop-off and pick up will be done at the Cardinal Stadium bronze lot which is a short distance from Churchill Downs," Sgt. Ron Fey said.

Cary Holliman even brought his son Ashton so he could pick his bet.

"He brings me out here. He's the horse guy and I just ride coattail," he explained.

Ashton, 12, was happy to be close to the horses after watching replays and races.

"I like seeing them in the paddock area and on the track."

However, Lamoureaus will tell you the horse that gets her money is the one with the fanciest name.

Although, she and her family are not staying for the Derby.

"We're going to get out of town before this place gets too crazy," she said.

LMPD has a plan to reduce traffic jams near Churchill Downs.

"Central Avenue from Floyd to Taylor Boulevard will be restricted starting at 8 a.m. each day," Sgt. Fey said.

In this day of heightened security, police are stressing people to say something if they see anything suspicious.

To learn more information and to stay up to date about any updates during Derby week text “derby” to 67283 to get alerts.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.