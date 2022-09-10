Fatal collision on Algonquin Parkway leaves 1 dead, police said

The impact of the collision resulted in the woman, who was sitting in the backseat, to be ejected from the vehicle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department's (LMPD) Second Division officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision at 42nd and Algonquin Parkway shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Police said their preliminary investigation reveals that a passenger vehicle with four individuals inside was traveling eastbound on Algonquin Parkway, when the driver lost control, then attempted to regain control, but overcorrected and struck a large tree.

The impact of the collision resulted in 22-year-old Savannah Duckworth, who was sitting in the backseat, to be ejected from the vehicle. Police said Duckworth was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

A second female passenger from the backseat sustained life-threatening-injuries.

The male driver and front passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

All were transported to University Hospital by EMS.

Charges are pending against the driver.

The other three individuals identities remain unknown at this time.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

READ MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.