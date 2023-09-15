Give for Good Louisville sets new record of nearly $10,000,000

This year's total surpassed last year's by more than $2 million.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 10th annual Give for Good Louisville set a huge new record!

As officials counted the final tallies Friday, 23,142 donors had raised a whopping $9,957,163 for nonprofits, educational and religious organizations in the area. That total surpassed last year by more than $2 million.

“We have watched the generosity of our community grow significantly over the past decade and we are reminded once again how passionate our community is in supporting local organizations,” Ron Gallo, Community Foundation of Louisville president and CEO, said. “We want to extend our gratitude to every donor and organization that has leveraged this day to change thousands of lives over the last 10 years.”

Officials said more than 550 organizations participated.

The “Greatest Two Minutes in Giving” made a return this year.

Ten donors were chosen at random to receive a “Win”, “Place”, or “Show” prize of $20,000, $10,000, or $5,000 to boost their donations during the event.

Greater Louisville Youth for Christ and Center for Accessible Living, Inc. claimed the $20,000 prizes.

Over the past decade, officials said Give for Good Louisville has raised more than $60 million for organizations in Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer and Bullitt Counties in Kentucky, and Clark, Floyd and Harrison Counties in Indiana.

