Greatest Two Minutes in Giving: How to maximize your Give For Good Louisville donation

Watch WHAS11 Thursday at 5:15 and your donation could be boosted by as much as $20,000.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thursday is all about giving in the Louisville area, but your online donation could go even further -- much further -- Thursday evening.

Give for Good Louisville runs all day. However during the Greatest Two Minutes in Giving from 5:15-5:17 p.m. on WHAS11, 10 people will see their donations boosted by up to $20,000.

Five donors will receive a boost of $5,000, three will receive a boost of $10,000 and two lucky donors will see their gift increase by $20,000. Winners will be announced live on WHAS11 at 5:30.

Hosted by the Community Foundation of Louisville, 553 non-profits are participating in this year's Give for Good Louisville.

To date, the fundraiser has inspired more than 137,300 people to invest $50.6 million into local organizations.

During the 24-hours of Give for Good, you can see your donations boosted substantially thanks to sponsors who've turned the day into a race of sorts. You can find all the dollar for dollar matches and prizes involved here.

Be the spark that ignites change in our region by donating to your favorite community causes between midnight and 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, September 14. Community members across an 8-county region in Kentucky and southern Indiana will come together to support hundreds of organizations by making a gift online.