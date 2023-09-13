It's time to Give for Good; How to support those helping our community

Example video title will go here for this video

To date, the annual fundraiser has brought in more than $50.6 million for local organizations.

Below, you'll find a few of the lesser known charities looking to make a positive change in our neighborhoods, reaching far beyond the Louisville area. Click here for a full list of participating organizations.

Be the spark that ignites change in our region by donating to your favorite community causes between midnight and 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, September 14. Community members across an 8-county region in Kentucky and southern Indiana will come together to support hundreds of organizations by making a gift online .

During the 24-hours of Give for Good, you can see your donations boosted substantially thanks to sponsors who've turned the day into a race of sorts. You can find all the dollar for dollar matches and prizes involved here .

Hosted by the Community Foundation of Louisville , 553 non-profits are participating in this year's Give for Good Louisville.

Helping formerly incarcerated people : Christian Formation Ministries

This non-profit's work began in 2005 by helping the incarcerated with their reentry into society.

"Instead of just going in and preaching, we're building relationships that can be carried through to the outside," Dawn Johnson, co-founder of Christian Formation Ministries, said.

Volunteers with Christian Formation Ministries spend just as much time inside local jails as they do mentoring former inmates on the outside. The New Albany-based group provides trauma informed care, online recovery and programs to help formerly incarcerated people get out and stay out of jail.

"Statistically, 85% of the incarcerated are in on a drug-related charge. Even if it's theft, it's fed by a substance use issue," Johnson said.

And while the group acknowledges no one recovers alone, Johnson says it's up to that person to make that change.

"We will help you but it's your choice," she said.

Regardless of what decision is made, Christian Formation Ministries takes on a holistic approach, providing help to the whole family.

"We realized just helping the one person struggling with incarceration or substance abuse is not enough. The whole family needs support," Johnson said. "The incarceration of one person impacts on average nine other people. So, if there's 25 million addicts in this country, there are 250 million impacted by substance use."

Kids are often the silent victims.

"Everyone talks about the substances, but no one talks about the anger and depression or the sadness and how it affects everyone in the family," Suzanna Jacobson, executive director and camp counselor, said.

That's why Christian Formation Ministries also caters to the children of the incarcerated. In 2018, during its first year hosting a summer camp, the group cared for 32 kids with just nine volunteers. That number more than quadrupled this year with 152 camp kids and 42 volunteers.

"We've celebrated 52 first time birthdays at camp where these kids have never had cake, balloons, presents, [or] not had one of those gifts sold for drugs later on because that's a common thing a lot of them have experienced," Jacobson said.

By the end of the week, the walls come down.

"They're making choices to forgive those who've done those things to them and start leaving those things behind," Jacobson said.

There are 68 kids on the summer camp's waiting list.

"The gift for Give for Good Louisville for me would be to stop saying sorry, we can't help you," Jacobson said.

Why donate to their cause?

"We can save you money, if you consider the incarceration of a person is $23,000 a year. Helping to change recidivism is a benefit to everyone. Restoring families and people to becoming someone who has a job, who is giving to the community as opposed to taking from it is worth it. Those are the days you live for," Johnson said.