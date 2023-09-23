'We love you, Jake': Baseball team plays in honor of 10-year-old boy killed in Crestwood car crash

5th grader Jake Luxemburger was a star on the Lyndon Bananas youth baseball team. Family, friends and his teammates paid him a special tribute Friday.

CRESTWOOD, Ky. — It was an emotional night for hundreds of people who showed up to see a heartfelt tribute for a young boy, who's life was tragically taken.

On Friday night, the Lyndon Bananas youth baseball team played their first game since beloved teammate Jake Luxemburger, 10, was killed in a car crash in Crestwood, Kentucky last weekend.

Luxemburger's family and friends gathered at center field before the game -- the position Jake played -- to unveil a sign in his honor, showing his #3 jersey number.

After a team prayer, the young players' goal was to make Jake proud on the baseball diamond. Within minutes, one boy hit a home run, which was followed by immense applause -- bringing many teammates to tears.

"We have number 3 out there right behind the pitcher's mound, [and] tonight we are going to play the best we can [for Jake]," teammate Mason said. "[I am going to play] harder than I ever have."

Coach Jonathan Moore described Jake as someone who always prioritized lifting up the people around him. He says the sign now bolted into field 6 will forever be a reminder for others who play there to do the same.

"All the kids moving up through the years, they're going to know who Jake Luxemburger was," Moore said. "I want them to come and see how strong a group of 9, 10, and 11-year-olds can be in a moment of tragedy. If these kids can do it, we as adults should be able to get through anything, as well."

Jake was also admired for his toughness, with friends citing a moment in a game where he was hit by a baseball but still kept playing.

Moore's wife Dayna, whose child is also on the team, shared this message for the Luxemburger family:

"We want them to know that we're there for them today, tomorrow, six months down the road, two years down the road."

