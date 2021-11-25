LMPD investigating two overnight shootings Thursday

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, two teenagers were found with gunshot wounds at two locations, just minutes apart.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Dept.'s Homicide Unit is investigating two overnight shootings after two teenagers were found with gunshot wounds on the west end.

According to LMPD, police responded to a shooting just after 2:30 Thursday morning in the 600 block of Hecks Lane. Police say they found a teen shot multiple times. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

A short time later, officers responded just across Broadway to Dearborn Avenue in the Chickasaw Neighborhood. That's where police say they found a 15 year old with gunshot wounds. He was also taken to University Hospital and his condition is unknown.