LMPD investigating two overnight shootings Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Dept.'s Homicide Unit is investigating two overnight shootings after two teenagers were found with gunshot wounds on the west end.
According to LMPD, police responded to a shooting just after 2:30 Thursday morning in the 600 block of Hecks Lane. Police say they found a teen shot multiple times. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
A short time later, officers responded just across Broadway to Dearborn Avenue in the Chickasaw Neighborhood. That's where police say they found a 15 year old with gunshot wounds. He was also taken to University Hospital and his condition is unknown.
LMPD says they are still working to find out if the two shootings are related.