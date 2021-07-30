LMPD: 3 injured in shooting

According to Louisville Metro Police, the shooting happened in the 5200 block of Cedrus Circle around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three people are hurt after a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood Thursday evening.

When officers arrived at the residence, they located a woman inside and two men outside.

All three victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not clear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

