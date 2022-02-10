Bill that would ban transgender women from competing in women's sports advances in Kentucky

Senate Bill 83 passed through the Senate Education Committee with a 9-3 vote Thursday. It moves onto the full Senate for consideration.

A bill that would ban transgender women from participating in women's sports in school took another step in the Kentucky legislature Thursday.

Senate Bill 83 would require K-12 schools participating in interscholastic athletics to "designate all athletic teams, activities, and sports based upon the biological sex of the students eligible to participate."

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Robert Mills (R-4), passed out of the Senate Education Committee Thursday with a vote of 9-3, according to Mike Wynn, the public information officer for the Legislative Research Commission.

Advocates for the bill said it's meant to create an equal playing field for athletes on a statewide level. Those opposed said the bill has nothing to do with fairness in sports or the transgender youth in Kentucky.

SB 83 will now move to the Senate floor.

House Bill 247, sponsored by Rep. Ryan Dotson (R-73) is currently in the House Committee on Committees. Both bills have been named the Save Women's Sports Act.

A similar bill in Indiana is being considered.

