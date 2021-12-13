Names released of those killed when tornadoes hit Bowling Green

The early names released range in age from infant to 77 years old.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Monday officials in Bowling Green released names of some of the people killed when a historic quad-state weather system rolled through much of Western Kentucky Friday night. Multiple tornadoes left widespread damage and many lives were lost.

The hardest-hit place was in Graves County, where Governor Andy Beshear said that the city of Mayfield had been "devastated." Bowling Green and Dawson Springs were also greatly impacted.

Many of them lived on Moss Creek Avenue. They range in age from infant to 77-years-old.

Mae F. White , 77

Cory Scott, 27, of Rockfield, Kentucky

Victoria Smith, 64

Rachel Brown, 36

Steven Brown, 35

Nariah Cayshelle Brown, 16

Nolynn Brown, child

Nyles Brown, 4

Alisa Besic, adult (no specific age given)

Selmir Besic, child

Elma Besic, child

Samantha Besic, infant

Alma Besic, infant

Robert Williams, 65

Say Meh, 42

A two-month-old from Dawson Springs died this morning. Her parents made the tough decision to remove her from life support. The family hid in a bathroom but the tornado sucked them out and blew them across the street.