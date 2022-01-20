Deadline coming up for help following Kentucky tornadoes

FEMA is offering grants and assistance to those affected by the deadly storms and tornadoes that ravaged Kentucky in December.

KENTUCKY, USA — Kentucky homeowners and renters who had damage during the December storms and tornadoes have about three more weeks to apply for disaster assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The agency says residents of 16 counties may be eligible for grants from FEMA and low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Counties eligible for assistance

Barren

Caldwell

Christian

Fulton

Graves

Hart

Hickman

Hopkins

Logan

Lyon

Marion

Marshall

Muhlenberg

Ohio

Taylor

Warren

What do I need to apply?

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security Number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

The deadline to apply is Friday, February 11.

To apply for help, visit their website, call (800) 621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app.

