77 killed, more than 160 miles of devastation | One month since deadly tornadoes ripped through western Kentucky

It's been one month since devastating tornadoes ravaged western Kentucky communities, killing 77 and forever changing thousands of lives.

Monday, January 10 and Tuesday, January 11 mark one month since the deadly tornadoes struck western Kentucky. The latest reports reveal there have been 77 storm-related deaths and more than 160 miles of destruction.

The NWS out of Paducah said the tornado moved into Kentucky about 5.5 miles southwest of Cayce, Ky (Fulton County) at 8:56 PM (CST), and travel northeast. According to the NWS out of Louisville , the tornado ended at 11:45 PM (CST) four miles West of McDaniels, KY (Breckinridge County).

The Kentucky tornadoes were the result of a supercell that formed in Arkansas and it just kept going through Tennessee into Kentucky and Indiana. The storm spared nothing in its path; Western Kentucky received the most of the storm's wrath.

"The level of devastation is unlike anything I've ever seen," Governor Andy Beshear said in a press conference a day after the severe weather.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado that hit Mayfield traveled more than 163 miles, breaking the record for longest tornado track in Kentucky history.

The tornadoes ranged from EF-1 to EF-4 leaving a path of destruction in its wake . The hardest-hit areas included Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Bowling Green.

The Warren County Coroner confirmed 15 people , including children lost their lives in the storm. Many of them were in the Jennings Creek neighborhood , which officials called one of the hardest-hit areas of the city.

On a single Kentucky street, seven children were killed, Fourteen people died in a few blocks in Bowling Green. Eleven of them were from a single street. Entire families were lost. Between them were seven children. Two of those were infants.

A couple married 50 years dies together in a tornado, their granddaughter said. The bodies of Billy and Judy Miller were found holding onto each other in the rubble of their home in Muhlenberg County, she said.

Seven members of a Bowling Green family were killed. It would take nearly a week to recover the body of 13-year-old Nyssa Brown . Her parents and siblings were found the day after the tornado.

"If I could trade places with him I would,” she said days after returning to the rubble that used to be home.

They took cover in the bathroom when the entire house collapsed on top of them. Jha'lil didn't survive his injuries. Alubahi suffered internal bleeding and a skull fracture after a sink fell on her head. Her one-year-old child was pulled out by neighbors with not a single scratch on him.

Huda Alubahi said she was holding a tight grip around her son Jha’lil Dunbar and one-year-old boy Julius Dunbar when the tornado ripped through their home in Mayfield on December 10.

Among the many who died during the tornado outbreak was a 3-year old.

The father of 2-month-old Oaklynn said he did everything right to protect the family, including strapping her into a car seat. The tornado's force was too much. The twister threw the family across the street.

As daylight broke the morning after the tornadoes hit, residents were shocked to find their entire lives had been upended. Governor Beshear said of the 77 who died, they ranged in age from 2-months-old to 98-years-old. Seven members of one family were killed.

Chapter 4 : Tornado Survivors

One family told their terrifying story to WHAS11 News as they stood in front of the rubble that once was their house.

Whitney said she was on FaceTime with her mother, Angie when the tornado struck. That's when her FaceTime went black.

"I was crying, trying to take care of my two children," Whitney said.

"We [ran] downstairs because we heard the siren and then I heard something that sounded like a train," Angie said.

"I can't explain it"

Deanna Badillo says she doesn't give up. "My friend and I both said we've cheated death. I think it's because of God's grace and I'm not done on this planet," said Badillo.

Despite her home being destroyed and narrowly escaping death, Deanna Badillo is thankful for the little things after her dog was found alive.

"I didn't see anything... but what I felt I can't explain that to you. I can't explain what it feels like to stand here and tell you what I went through."

"We have to start fresh, but we're still here"

On Christmas eve, WHAS11 checked in with the Parker family who says it's been a tough, but they're trying to keep their spirits high.

"It's just devastating,” Kelly Parker said. Parker said it's hard to see the place she and her family called home for more than 20 years reduced to rubble.

“All of our memories are here. It's just hard. We have to start fresh, but we're here. We're here for another day."

A blanket, a pillow and a Bible

Two babies survived a tornado in Kentucky that ripped the bathtub they were sheltering in out of the ground and tossed it with them inside, their grandmother said. Clara Lutz said she put 15-month-old Kaden and 3-month-old Dallas in the bathtub with a blanket, a pillow and a Bible. Then the house in Hopkins County started shaking.

“Next thing I knew, the tub had lifted and it was out of my hands,” Lutz said. "I couldn’t hold on. I just – oh my God.”

The bathtub was found in her yard, upside down, with the babies underneath. Authorities from the sheriff's office drove to the end of her driveway and reunited her with the two children, she said.