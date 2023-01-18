'Louisville lost one of their future leaders': Teen killed in hit-and-run remembered by former coach

A former student at Central High School, Santanna Holland was a captain of the girls' wrestling team. Her former coach Kenneth White said he was "heartbroken."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Newly obtained surveillance footage shows a man speeding through the intersection at Louis Coleman Junior Drive and Dumesnil Street, in what police described as a stolen car.

He veered to the left, crossed a lane of traffic and onto a sidewalk where 18-year-old Santanna Holland stood.

The crash killed Holland. The car came to a stop. The driver got out, looked around and ran.

"I can't even imagine," Joyce Thompson said. She wasn't home at the time of the crash but the stolen car halted right in front of her house.

"These are parts left from the car," she said, walking through the alley on the side of her home. "These are markings from the police where they came in and marked the driveway."

As Thompson learned more about the crash and the teenage girl killed, she said, "my heart goes out to her family."

WHAS11 News was not able to speak directly with Holland's family, but those close to her said Louisville lost a piece of its future Wednesday.

A former student at Central High School, Holland was a captain of the girls' wrestling team. Her former coach Kenneth White said he was "heartbroken" and in disbelief.

White described Holland as a born leader who built bridges between her teammates and her coaches.

"We didn't know what she was going to do but we knew she was going to be great at it," White said. "I really feel like Louisville lost one of their future leaders with her."

It's the future Joyce Thompson is unsure of.

"No, I don't feel safe living here anymore," she said. As she thought of the weight behind those words, she elaborated. She said it is not just the Chickasaw neighborhood but all of Louisville, and the country, that is impacted by these heartbreaking and violent acts.

"I mean you got your child that's waiting on a bus and doing positive things and in a matter of seconds her life is snapped away from her," Thompson said as she grappled with the thought.

Police are still looking for the driver. If you have helpful information, you can call 574-LMPD.

► Contact reporter Tom Lally at TLally@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.