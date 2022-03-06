Power restored to thousands of Salt River Electric customers following widespread outage

Salt River Electric said on Facebook that the loss of power was due to some of the company's substations in Bullitt County losing power for an unknown reason.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of Salt River Electric customers in Mt. Washington and Shepherdsville have had their power restored following a widespread outage that lasted hours.

The electric company said in a Facebook post that the outage was due to transmission issues, saying that some of the company's substations in Bullitt County lost power.

More than 4,600 customers were without power while the company worked to fix the issue. The company said all customers have had their power restored.

"Crews have made repairs, and power should be restored for the affected members in Bullitt County," the company said.

The company did not mention what exactly caused the substations to lose power, it's unclear if the weather was a factor.

