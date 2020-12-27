Police investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Algonquin neighborhood, victim identified

A woman is dead after striking a utility pole at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Gaulbert Avenue early Sunday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, a woman is dead after an early Sunday morning crash on Dixie Highway.

Police say officers responded to reports of a single vehicle crash around 3:50 a.m. at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Gaulbert Avenue.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the woman as 22-year-old Alexis Stevenson.

Once on the scene, officers located a Nissan Altima that had struck a utility pole on the southwest corner of the street. Police say Stevenson was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police's preliminary investigation, the driver lost control while traveling north on Dixie Highway and crossed the center line striking the pole.

Stevenson was the only person involved in the crash.

LMPD's investigation remains ongoing.

