Crime

LMPD investigating fatal double shooting in Fern Creek

Police say one man was pronounced dead on the scene and another was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead in Fern Creek late Wednesday night. 

Police say, around 11:45 p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 5400 block of Del Maria Way. When officers arrived, they located two men suffering from gun shot wounds. 

One man was pronounced dead on the scene. A second man was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. 

 The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

