LMPD investigating fatal double shooting in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead in Fern Creek late Wednesday night.

Police say, around 11:45 p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 5400 block of Del Maria Way. When officers arrived, they located two men suffering from gun shot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene. A second man was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

