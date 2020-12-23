LMPD investigating fatal shooting in Portland neighborhood

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2200 block of Bank St. A woman with fatal injuries was located. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, one woman is dead following a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police say, around 12:45 p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2200 block of Bank St. When officers arrived, they located a woman that had been shot.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is currently investigating the matter.

There are no suspect at this time.

