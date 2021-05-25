Police: One dead in fiery plane crash in eastern Kentucky

A trooper with Kentucky State Police said the plane was engulfed in flames when officials arrived, and firefighters extinguished the blaze.

JACKSON, Ky. — Kentucky State Police say one person has died in a single-engine plane crash.

Trooper Matt Gayheart says police were notified of the crash in Breathitt County around 1:30 p.m. Monday. He says the plane was engulfed in flames when officials arrived, and firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Gayheart says one person was confirmed dead and was believed to be the only occupant. It was not known yet where the plane originated or its destination.

The Federal Aviation Administration was expected possibly on Tuesday.

