Louisville's violence the focus of KET forum

The discussion covered the rise in both fatal and non-fatal shootings as well as possible solutions.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The violence plaguing Louisville streets was the focus of special forum on KET Monday night.

Mayor Greg Fischer, Metro Police Deputy Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel and former US Attorney Russell Coleman were among the panel.

The discussion covered the rise in both fatal and non-fatal shootings as well as possible solutions.

One of the solutions is the Group Violence Initiative which looks for people in circles that are causing violence.

Those individuals then meet with prosecutors, social workers and peers who are impacted by their actions.

“We know how to reduce violent crimes because this has been implemented in cities large and small for 20 years,” Coleman said during the broadcast. “When we talk about doing GVI and doing something differently in Louisville – this is not a pilot project, this is not an experiment, this works. This works in saving lives.”

Work within the GVI program is underway in Louisville.