Feds investigate suspicious package left at Rand Paul's Kentucky home

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. — Authorities are investigating a suspicious package sent to Senator Rand Paul’s Bowling Green home.

Paul’s spokesperson Sergio Gor told Politico that a large envelope containing white powder arrived at the senator’s home sometime Monday and is being examined for harmful substances.

They do not know the origin of the package.

An FBI spokesperson confirms the agency’s Louisville office and Capitol Police are working with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.

Reacting on Twitter, the Republican wrote, "I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family."

Paul also made headlines over the weekend saying he wouldn’t be vaccinated citing “natural immunity.”

