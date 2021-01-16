Outdoor recreation highlighted in Kentucky visitor's guide

Kentucky is home to 45 state parks that offer 300 miles of hiking trails and a variety of outdoor recreational activities, including golf, biking and more.

KENTUCKY, USA — The Official Kentucky Visitor’s Guide for 2021 highlights outdoor recreation opportunities for travelers in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet says the guide notes outdoor adventures, Kentucky State Parks, racetracks, distilleries and wineries as opportunities that allow for safe travel and social distancing.

Officials say tourism is an $11.8 billion industry in Kentucky and the visitor’s guide is distributed worldwide to attract visitors to the state.

Kentucky is home to 45 state parks that offer 300 miles of hiking trails and a variety of outdoor recreational activities, including golf, biking and horseback riding.

