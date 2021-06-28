New EMS service to launch in Mt. Washington

The service, which will help serve Bullitt County residents, includes two ambulances and another emergency vehicle.

MT WASHINGTON, Ky. — People in Mt. Washington will have more access to life-saving help as a new EMS service launches Monday.

Mt. Washington Fire & EMS includes two ambulances and another emergency vehicle. It will provide additional assistance to Bullitt County EMS and help with medical emergencies in the area. The service will also partner with the Mt. Washington Fire Protection District and provide help when needed.

TOP STORY: FBI continues to uncover new information in Crystal Rogers case

The department announced the upcoming launch of the new service in Oct. 2020 and said it has been working on the details of the service for years.

"We are excited to officially serve and join this great community," the department said on Facebook. "We are going to accomplish great things in both the community and with prehospital medicine."

The new EMS service is set to launch at 9 a.m. on June 28.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.