Mayfield memorials mark one year since devastating tornado outbreak

The memorials start Friday, Dec. 9 and go through Saturday, Dec. 10.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been almost a year since deadly tornadoes touched down in western Kentucky, and the communities are slowly healing.

As a part of that healing, Mayfield is hosting events to remember those lost in the tornado outbreak.

On Friday, Dec. 9 the mayor of Mayfield and His House Ministries will have a “Night of Hope” starting at 7 p.m. at His House Ministries. It'll be a night of worship and song to get the community together.

His House Ministries will also be "dedicating homes that we have been partnering to build on Saturday the 10th at noon."

Currently, there are nine under construction, and His House Ministries hopes to have three families receive keys on Saturday to mark the one year.

Also on Saturday, Dec. 10, a two-mile memorial walk will start at the site of the Mayfield Candle Factory and end at Court Square where the historic courthouse was demolished. The Fraternal Order of Police is sponsoring the walk.

Another memorial on Dec. 10 starts at 2:30 p.m. “Celebration of Hope – We will Remember” will pay tribute to the 24 lives lost in Graves County. It will be at War Memorial Stadium.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is going to speak at the event.

