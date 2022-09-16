Demolition begins on historic Graves County courthouse

Leaders said they hope to keep some of that historic significance when they rebuild but those plans haven't been finalized.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When an E-F 4 tornado hit Graves County, Kentucky more than nine months ago, it damaged one of the most historic buildings in Mayfield.

Now, the Graves County courthouse is being torn down.

The building dates back to 1889 and became a symbol of the county.

Leaders said they hope to keep some of that historic significance when they rebuild but those plans haven't been finalized.

The tornadoes damaged much of western Kentucky, destroying homes and a candle factory. Eighty people lost their lives, one as young as two months old.

The team in Mayfield's city government, first responders and residents all agree recovery is a long road, and they are not yet to the point where reflecting on the night of Dec. 10 is easy.

"I'm recovering. I don't talk about it much. It's hard. I just try to go on every day like it's another day and try not to think about it," 911 Dispatcher Abby Cummings said.

Cummings wasn't supposed to work that night, but knew she had to help and started heading that way. Her and other first responders worked for hours after the tornadoes hit.

Of the $52 million that has been raised, Gov. Andy Beshear has committed $41.5 million to western Kentuckians as they recover.

