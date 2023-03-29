Louisville program aims to reunify heirs to family's property; Here's what to know

The Property Reunification Program is a pilot program focused on reunifying heirs with privately owned properties currently being maintained by the government.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville program is aiming to reunify heirs to their family's property.

According to Louisville Metro Government's website, the Property Reunification Program is a pilot program focused on reunifying heirs with privately owned properties currently being maintained by the government.

Officials with Metro Government said that by uniting heirs with these lots, the program will "encourage revitalization through new ownership of vacant land and grow generational wealth through landownership."

Metro Government officials said they currently "mow" 1,500 privately owned lots twice a year. They said many of these lots are owned by people who have died.

In addition, officials said identifying the lots heir(s) would help Louisville reduce the amount of taxpayer dollars spent annually to maintain privately owned lots.

Officials advised those who are unsure whether a family member owns an unclaimed property to search the properties listed here for their name or by the last known address.

If you find a match, you need to complete the Heirship form here and send an email to vapreunification@louisvilleky.gov to set up an appointment with Metro Government's real estate coordinator, or visit their property reunification in-person clinic to research and review documentation.

If you think an unclaimed property belongs to a loved one that has passed, but no match was found, please complete the form here.

For more information about the Property Reunification Program, please click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.